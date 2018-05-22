Two injured in crash

Two Jackson Center High School seniors were ejected in four wheeler crash at the intersection of East Pike Street and Hudson Drive in Jackson Center around 2:17 p.m. Tuesday, May 20. The initial investigation indicates the male driver of a four wheeler was headed eastbound on East Pike Street and lost control when the four wheeler in front of him stopped short to turn south onto Hudson Drive. CareFlight was called but could not fly due to the weather conditions. Anna Rescue transported the female passenger to Lima Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown. Perry Port Salem Rescue transported the driver to Wilson Health. Botkins and Jackson Center Fire Departments and Deputies also responded to the scene. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

