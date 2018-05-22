Mixing business and pleasure

Golfers take-off at the start of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Chamber Golf Classic at the Shelby Oaks Golf Course Tuesday, May 22. Participants had a chance to win a leased pickup truck from Buckeye Ford Lincoln if they hit a hole-in-one on the 1st West hole. Golfers could also win $250 at the Sink the Big One putting contest sponsored by Community Insurance Group.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News