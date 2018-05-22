Power line traps driver

An employee of Pioneer Electric Cooperative disconnects a fuse to stop electricity from flowing through a power line entangled with a semi trailer trapping the driver and the cows he was hauling. The driver got out of the cab unhurt and believes the cows were uninjured as well. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. The accident occured around 1:10 p.m. as the driver was turning right onto Fort Loramie-Swanders Road from State Route 47.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052318Powerline.jpg An employee of Pioneer Electric Cooperative disconnects a fuse to stop electricity from flowing through a power line entangled with a semi trailer trapping the driver and the cows he was hauling. The driver got out of the cab unhurt and believes the cows were uninjured as well. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office is investigating. The accident occured around 1:10 p.m. as the driver was turning right onto Fort Loramie-Swanders Road from State Route 47. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News