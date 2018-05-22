Everet Lemly, far right, 3, of Anna, gets a tour of the inside of a CareFlight helicopter from flight nurse Amber Vandenbos, center, of Cedarville, as his mom, Anna Rescue Chief Jessica Lemly, of Anna, watches Sunday, May 20. CareFlight landed near the Anna Rescue station as part of an Anna Rescue open house that featured food, door prizes, raffles and kid’s games. Everet is also the son of Jason Lemly.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News