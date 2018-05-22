The Anna Cheerleading Squad brings excitement and enthusiasm to the start of the Great Strides Cystic Fibrosis Walk Sunday, May 20 at Custenborder Field. Kids could sit in a Sidney firetruck, meet Safety Pup or have a balloon animal made at the event.

Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News