New Bremen gets new police/EMT station

New Bremen EMT Jacob Heitkamp, left to right, talks with Don and Jan Gagel, all of New Bremen, during an open house for the new building that houses the New Bremen police station on one side and New Bremen rescue on the other side. The open house was held Saturday, May 19. The new building is located at 217 N. Walnut Street. The dummy on the stretcher has a relatively new piece of life saving equipment attached called the Lucas which can apply chest compressions to a person in the event that an EMT needs its help. Visitors could tour the new facility and eat free hamburgers.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News