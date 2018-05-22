Getting the pool ready

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employee Damien Duff, of Sidney, gives a new coat of paint to a water pipe in the kiddie pool Thursday, May 17 at the Sidney Municipal Pool. The pool will be opening Saturday, June 2 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.. The pool will be open Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Monday – Thursday 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m..

City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employee Damien Duff, of Sidney, gives a new coat of paint to a water pipe in the kiddie pool Thursday, May 17 at the Sidney Municipal Pool. The pool will be opening Saturday, June 2 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.. The pool will be open Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Monday – Thursday 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052318Pool.jpg City of Sidney Parks and Recreation employee Damien Duff, of Sidney, gives a new coat of paint to a water pipe in the kiddie pool Thursday, May 17 at the Sidney Municipal Pool. The pool will be opening Saturday, June 2 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.. The pool will be open Friday and Saturday 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and Monday – Thursday 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News