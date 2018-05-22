Isaiah Schulze, 7, of Anna, son of Krista and Brian Schulze, tries his hand at making a candle holder by drilling a hole during Manufacturing Day at Anna Elementary Friday, May 18. The Shelby County Historical Society event took kids through all the steps for designing building packaging and selling a product.

