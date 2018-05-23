125 Years

May 23, 1893

James A. Lamb and wife returned last night from a visit to the Chicago World’s Fair. Mr. Lamb considers the exhibition a marvel that cannot be exaggerated in description, but he would advise all persons intending to see it to delay their visit until after June 1. Preparation that is apparently endless is still going on.

100 Years

May 23, 1918

A large number of Shelby county residents went to Camp Sherman Sunday to visit with the boys there. For some of them it was the last opportunity for a visit as they brought back the report that the movement of some of the troops from Camp Sherman to eastern points for embarkation to France will commence this week.

———

The annual memorial service for members of Neal Post, G.A.R. and Women’s Relief Corps for members of the post who have died during the past two years was held at the armory Sunday afternoon. The service was conducted by the chaplain, Rev. R. McCaslin. Ten members of the post have died in the last two-year period.

———

The Jimtown school closed Friday and as a farewell affair for the 34 pupils and the teacher, Miss Mary Bower, an all-day picnic party was enjoyed. Parents and friends were invited, bringing well-filled baskets for an elaborate picnic feast at noon.

75 Years

May 23, 1943

G.F. Ward, representative of the civil aeronautics administration recommended that Sidney consider the establishment of a Class Two airport when he spoke at the meeting of the Merchants Association last evening. He suggested that plans include allowance for expansion in line with changes in air transport almost certain to follow the war.

———

James Ovenden, 85, widely known Shelby county sportsman, died this morning. A native of England, he had served 22 years as secretary of the Shelby County Deer Hunters Association.

50 Years

May 23, 1968

It was just one hundred years ago today that the southern Shelby county community of Kirkwood was officially platted. Those hundred years, however, have brought few changes in that Orange township community. There are a few more buildings perhaps, but it is doubtful if the total number of inhabitants today varies greatly from that time it was officially known as “Old Pontiac.” That was the name under which the community was laid out for W.M. and H.S. Gillespie and A.R. and J.R. Robinson on May 20, 1868.

The community retained the name Pontiac for approximately 11 years, but owing to the fact there was another town and post office of the same name, it was changed to that of Kirkwood in 1879, in honor of D. Kirkwood Gillespie, the proprietor of the elevator at the time.

———

Seven Sidney area men were among the 210 employees of the Dayton Power and Light Co. recognized for their years of service during a banquet held last week at the DP&L service building in Dayton.

Myron L. Steinke was recognized for his 20 years of service; Mark J. Wells and Don E. Heintz, both with 15 years; Ralph F. Inderrieden, John F. Fultz, John E. Sherman, and Ames M. Davis, all with five years of service.

———

Raymond P. Koenig, son of Mr. and Mrs. Emerson Koenig of Botkins, has been granted a graduate fellowship to Harvard University.

Mr. Koenig will be studying towards a masters degree in business administration, concentrating his study in agribusiness management and marketing, and in government regulation of business activity.

25 Years

May 23, 1993

It was the race of the lightweights Friday afternoon at Sidney High School in William Stratton’s engineering drafting class raced wind-powered cars.

The racers, many of them sporting wings and tails, were driven by a fan, strategically located in the hallway. The students built the cars out of paper cut from file cabinet folders. Dowel rods or straws served axles. Wheels were cut out of corrugated board and many of the cars were spray painted before the race.

Stratton asked his students to design the cars as a surface development drafting assignment. They also were required to build models of their designs. The students will be graded on the drafting assignment and on how closely their models resemble their designs.

———

Retired school teacher Marianne Helmlinger was named Shelby County’s outstanding senior citizen for 1993 during the annual Senior Citizens Day luncheon held Tuesday at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-15.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org