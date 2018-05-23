Court places Sidney man on probation

SIDNEY – Sentencings and plea agreements reached recently in cases heard in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Willie E. Cox Jr., 45, 10710 Fair Road, was placed on five years of probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drug, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $300, assessed court costs, and ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling, by Judge James Stevenson.

Cox was arrested on Nov. 15 in possession of methamphetamine.

James Moses, 44, at large, was also placed on five years community control on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He was also fined $200 and assessed court costs.

Jonathan M. Hoelscher, 25, 717 Taft St., was given five years of community control on a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was also fined $300, assessed court costs, and ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling.

Bryan R. Sims, 50, 616 Lynn St, was placed on five years community control on a charge of attempted trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. He was also fined $300, assessed court costs, ordered to complete drug and alcohol counseling, and must enter a rehabilitation house.

Amanda Kreitner, 34, 750 Marilyn Drive, was placed on five years of community control on a charge of attempted illegal use of supplemental nutrition benefits, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was ordered to repay $1,491 to Shelby County Job and Family Services and was assessed court costs.

Several plea agreements were reached during defendants and prosecutors recently.

• Willie Thomas Price Jr., 34, Chicago, Illinois, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, and for failure to comply with the signal of police officers, both third-degree felonies.

He was arrested on Feb. 10 when he drove more than 100 miles per hour fleeing police, and, arrested with marijuana. When sentenced he faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine on each count.

• Jason L. Gennaccaro, 46, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted forgery, a first-degree misdemeanor, during his pretrial conference. When sentenced he faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and $1,000 fine.

• Dustin B. Thomas, 32, 610 E. Pike St., Jackson Center, entered a guilty plea to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine.

• Logan Phelps-Braunm, 27, 812 Broadway Ave., pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misuse of a credit card, a fourth-degree felony. She is accused of taking a credit card belonging to another person. She faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $1,000 fine.

• Charity N. Wedding, 34, 429 N. Wagner Ave., pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree, felony during her status conference. She faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. The prosecution has agreed to recommend community control at sentencing.

• Melissa M. Nicodemus, 35, 2648 Bridlewood Court, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of attempted passion of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. She faces a maximum of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• Logan W. Thompson, 23, 1710 Cambridge St., Piqua, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He faces a maximum of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 when sentenced.

• Breanna K. Duncan, 25, at large, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of burglary, a third-degree felony. She faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

• William S. Gillespie, 22, at large, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during his status conference. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Catie Jo Donson, 22, at large, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She faces a maximum of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Preston Nunn. 4570 Leedees Drive, Troy, pleaded guilty to a charge of trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He faces a maximum of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Jeremy Billerman, 40, Celina, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Terry Carnes, 37, St. Paris, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He reportedly took $2,400 for work he never intended to complete. He was ordered to pay the amount he took in restitution, and, faces a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• Jonathan D. Turner, 19, Athens, Ohio, pleaded guilty to trafficking in drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to forfeit $48 in cash believed to be gained from criminal activity. He will also be eligible for treatment in lieu of conviction. He faces a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Aubrey E. Schulze, 19, 317 E. Robinwood St., entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted aggravated possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. Schulze is facing a maximum sentence of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• J. Brandon Glass, 36, 13250 Luthman Road, Minster, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was found guilty of removing a license plate from his motorcycle to prevent detection. He faces a maximum sentence of three years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

• Eric D. Terry, 30. 1603 Cedarbrook Place, entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of attempted failure to comply with the order of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine. He was also ordered to forfeit his motorcycle helmet and Go Pro camera.

• Mark Wita, 41, incarcerated, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies. He faces a maximum of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

• Richard R. Carnevale, 57, Tullahoma, Tennessee, pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted possession of drugs, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces a maximum of six months in jail and a fine of $1,000.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

