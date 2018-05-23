Posted on by

Holy Angels 8th grade graduation


Adith Joshua George gives the valedictorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.

Adith Joshua George gives the valedictorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Annamarie Stiver gives the salutatorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Students file into the auditorium to attend their Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.


Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Adith Joshua George gives the valedictorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.

Annamarie Stiver gives the salutatorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.

Students file into the auditorium to attend their Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.

Adith Joshua George gives the valedictorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052418HolyAngels3.jpgAdith Joshua George gives the valedictorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Annamarie Stiver gives the salutatorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052418HolyAngels2.jpgAnnamarie Stiver gives the salutatorian address during the Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

Students file into the auditorium to attend their Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22.
http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052418HolyAngels1.jpgStudents file into the auditorium to attend their Holy Angels 8th grade graduation ceremony Tuesday, May 22. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU