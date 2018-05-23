Legacy video tells school history

Christian Academy Schools will host a retirement reception, open to the public, in honor of Superintendent Mary Smith, June 3, from 2 to 5 p.m., at the school, 2151 W. Russel Road.

SIDNEY — Christian Academy volunteers are creating a legacy video for the school.

Chuck Price, Andrew Rogers and Lou Schnorr have been scripting, interviewing and videoing school officials to create a piece that will tell the history of the school and the impact retiring Superintendent Mary Smith has had on its growth.

“When people retire, you can give a gift. What better gift than to record their story?” said Price. Smith is retiring after 20 years at the school. The school’s facility along Russell Road was constructed during her tenure.

“It also happens to be the 40th anniversary of Christian Academy,” Price said.

The 15- to 20-minute video will chronicle “a wonderful story of hoow God has provided for Christian Academy through wonderful leaders who have helped to realize its mission,” he said. “Nothing significant ever happens in a community apart from key leaders working together to make it happen.”

The video will commemorate 40 years of the school but, “the main thrust will be Mary and her story,” Price added.

Videographer Rogers said he agreed to volunteer his services because of his appreciation of the superintendent’s attention to students.

“This is the first year we’ve sent our son to Christian Academy, but a year before, I felt God calling us to the school. We met with Mary. We loved Mary, her spirit, the way she takes care of the kids in the school,” Rogers said.

In addition to interviewing Smith on camera, the team has also talked with current and former teachers and board members.

“The video is a way of acknowledging their leadership and their impact, as well,” Price said. “We’ve got a lot of wonderful people in the community, and what’s taken place over the last number of years is just a reflection of that.”

The video will be shown at the school, June 3, during a farewell reception for Smith, and Price hopes that it will have future use, too.

“We hope it shows enough of the story that the school can use it to show to incoming students and parents and at a fundraiser,” he said.

Chuck Price, right, interviews John Moeller, both of Sidney, recently, during the making of a video chronicling the history of Christian Academy Schools. Moeller was a founder of the school and sat on its board for many years. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_video-still.jpeg Chuck Price, right, interviews John Moeller, both of Sidney, recently, during the making of a video chronicling the history of Christian Academy Schools. Moeller was a founder of the school and sat on its board for many years. Courtesy photo

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

