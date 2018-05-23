Walking their socks off

Grant Topp, left, 4, son of Mary and Eric Topp, is held by Botkins cheerleader Meg Russell, 15, both of Botkins, daughter of Holly and Mark Russell, during Walk Your Socks off for Down Syndrome Awareness Saturday, May 19. The event featured free food, flower planting, face painting, dancing, corn hole, and two bounce houses. The event was held at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

Grant Topp, left, 4, son of Mary and Eric Topp, is held by Botkins cheerleader Meg Russell, 15, both of Botkins, daughter of Holly and Mark Russell, during Walk Your Socks off for Down Syndrome Awareness Saturday, May 19. The event featured free food, flower planting, face painting, dancing, corn hole, and two bounce houses. The event was held at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052318Downsynd1.jpg Grant Topp, left, 4, son of Mary and Eric Topp, is held by Botkins cheerleader Meg Russell, 15, both of Botkins, daughter of Holly and Mark Russell, during Walk Your Socks off for Down Syndrome Awareness Saturday, May 19. The event featured free food, flower planting, face painting, dancing, corn hole, and two bounce houses. The event was held at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7613.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7645.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7730.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7842.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7913.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7878.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_DSC_7829.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News