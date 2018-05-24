125 Years

May 24, 1893

A severe storm struck the southern and eastern parts of the town this morning, causing heavy damage to fruit and shade trees, and some buildings. The Court street bridge over the river was so badly shaken by the wind as to break several of the stay brackets.

100 Years

May 24, 1918

The lid on the War Chest will open with a “bang” on May 29. Governor James E. Cox will be here to deliver a patriotic address and assist in raising the honor flag awarded to Shelby county for oversubscribing its quota in the Third Liberty Loan. Aeroplane flights over the city by Lt. Orbison have been assured. From present indications the parade will assume immense proportions. Col. W.T. Amos will be grand marshal.

———

At an adjourned meeting of the Sidney Board of Education last evening teachers were re-elected for the next year and their salaries fixed. Lee A. Dollinger will be principal at the high school, with his salary set at $1,400. A night school in typewriting and stenography has been proposed by the board.

———

The Peoples Savings and Loan Association is moving into its new home at the corner of Court street and Ohio avenue. This is one of the most unique and beautiful bank buildings in this part of the state. Formal opening of the building will be held on May 29. It will open for business on May 31.

75 Years

May 24, 1943

Members of the Business Girls Association re-elected Mrs. Elizabeth Murphey president for the coming year when they held their annual business meeting last evening. Mrs. Anna Harmon was named vice president; Mrs. C.H. Roman, secretary; Miss Lela Shidaker, treasurer, and Mrs. Mable Loudenback, auditor.

———

Men and women are invited for the guest night program of the City Federation of Women’s clubs to be held Monday evening in the First Presbyterian Church. Guest artists appearing on the program will include, Mrs. Sonya Rozanne Watson of Boston, Mass., vocal soloist, and Mrs. H.F. Krimendahl, of Celina, harpist, both former residents of Sidney.

50 years

May 24, 1968

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will kick off its first membership drive at a board meeting tonight. Seventy-four workers and 25 captains and division leaders will lead the YMCA drive. They’ll be out to enlist 300 members by June 27.

Heading the four divisions are Richard Koehler, Louis Kritzer, Harold Christman and Dr. John Beigel.

———

FORT LORAMIE – The problem of how Tom Boerger, Fort Loramie High School record-setting sprinter, could run in the state track meet at Columbus at 6:10 p.m. Friday and graduate from his school at 7:30 p.m. has been solved.

The young athlete, it was learned today, will be flown to the state capital in a specially chartered plane from Sidney Airport. Arrangements for the flight were made by Boerger’s coach, Ken Rueth, and friends who have hope the speedster will be able to establish a new record on the track as well as in the air. Boerger set the county record for the 220-yard dash in this spring’s meet held at Piqua. His time was 22.8 seconds.

25 Years

May 24, 1993

CINCINNATI (AP) – Tony Perez knew he had a short leash when he took over as the Cincinnati Reds manager. He couldn’t have known it would be this short.

The Reds fired Perez today, just 44 games into his first season as manager, and replaced him with former New York Mets manager Davey Johnson. The stunning firing came less than seven months after Perez, affectionately known as “Doggie” in Cincinnati, agreed to a one-year contract that left little margin for error.

The Reds, who have the National League’s highest payroll at $42.8 million, are coming off a 1-6 West Coast road trip that left them 20-24, 9 ½ games behind San Francisco in the NL West.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

