Remembering the Indy 500

Caven Risk is going to spend this Indianapolis 500 race remembering when he attended the race in 1968. Attending the race were, left to right, Darlene Risk (Colorado Springs), Horace Risk (deceased from Sidney), and Caven Risk. Bobby Unser went on to win his first of three Indy 500’s by beating the STP Lotus turbines entered by Andy Grantelli.

