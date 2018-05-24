Help Feed Seniors Now underway

SPRINGFIELD – At least one in nine seniors is at-risk of going hungry due to the inability to obtain sufficient food for their household or having to choose between food and medical care according to Feeding America. During June, Comfort Keepers® of the Miami Valley is asking the community to make food donations to the Feed Seniors NowTM food drive to help local seniors and raise awareness for this growing epidemic that impacts millions of older Americans trying to remain healthy and independent.

“We are collecting food throughout the month of June, but seniors go hungry all year,” said Kristina Butler, local owner and Founder of Comfort Keepers. “We cannot fight every factor affecting hunger, but we can start here in our community by creating awareness about the issue and helping family members become more aware of the signs of hunger and malnutrition.”

Hunger can lead to malnutrition and other serious health problems in seniors. The lack of an adequate diet can have an immediate impact on the body, mind, and the safety of senior citizens. If seniors fail to consume the appropriate amount of nutrients, their bodies may become weak or unstable and their minds may become fatigued. The combination of these two effects will significantly increase the risk of a fall and other accidents. In addition, malnutrition can affect the body’s immune system and leave seniors more vulnerable to diseases or illnesses. As many as 85% of seniors in the care of others are at risk for malnutrition and its consequences. Signs of malnutrition may include sudden weight gain or loss, bruising, or dental difficulties, sudden changes in taste, or a general disinterest in eating. For seniors, malnutrition means the potential for increased hospital stays, increased health complications, early entry into assisted living facilities or even premature death.

In response to a growing need for awareness about senior nutrition, the Comfort Keepers system has launched a nationwide campaign called Nourish Senior Life® to create awareness for the importance of a healthy diet for those 65 and over. This senior nutrition campaign aims to help seniors preserve their independence by providing diet and nutrition information, encouragement and necessities. This year Comfort Keepers celebrates 20 years helping seniors remain safe and independent in the comfort of their home. Therefore, the company has set its goal high, hoping to collect 500 pounds of food and $1,000, which could feed up to 4,390 local seniors.

The Miami Valley Comfort Keepers has teamed up with other area businesses and placed food collection bins at the following locations:

Comfort Keepers: 101 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield

United Senior Services: 125 W Main St., Springfield

Springfield Masonic Home: 2655 W National Road, Springfield

Vancrest New Carlisle: 1885 N Dayton-Lakeview Road, New Carlisle

Homestead Health Care Center: 2317 E. Home Road, Springfield

Villa of Springfield: 701 Villa Road, Springfield

Sidney Senior Center: 3020 S West Ave., Sidney

Sidney Library: 230 East North St., Sidney

Sidney Food Town: 1010 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney

Sidney Care Center: 510 Buckeye Ave., Sidney

Dorothy Love: 3003 West Cisco Road, Sidney

Widows Home: 50 S Findlay St, Dayton

Sanctuary at Wilmington Place: 264 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

Cottages of Clayton: 8212 N. Main St., Dayton

Pristine Nursing Center: 3854 Park Overlook Drive, Beavercreek

Traditions of Beavercreek: 800 Grayson Lane, Beavercreek

Beavercreek Community Library 3618 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Beavercreek Senior Center: 3868 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek

Wright Nursing and Rehab: 829 Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, Fairborn

Caldwell House: 2900 Corporate Drive, Troy

Troy Senior Center: (June 11th-30th) 134 N. Market St., Troy

Troy Center: 512 Crescent Drive, Troy

Non-perishable food and monetary donations will be accepted from June 1st to June 30th. All donations will be given to the Second Harvest Food Bank, Dayton Vineyard Church, The Dayton Foodbank, Agape Distribution and the Needy Basket of Southern Miami County who will distribute to local seniors in need.

For more information on the local Feed Seniors Now food drive and Comfort Keepers Nourish Senior Life initiative, contact the local Comfort Keepers office at 937-324-4420 or visit our Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/2067293863514190/