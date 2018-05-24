Preserving Civil War history

Mike Snow, of Houston, gets a scoop of mortar ready with his trowel before applying it to the joints between bricks on the Monumental Building Thursday, May 24. The Monumental Building was the first of 14 Civil War buildings built in Ohio. The cornerstone was laid in 1875. An Opera Hall located on the third floor is now used as a courtroom. Old mortar in-between bricks on the building is being removed and replaced.

Mike Snow, of Houston, gets a scoop of mortar ready with his trowel before applying it to the joints between bricks on the Monumental Building Thursday, May 24. The Monumental Building was the first of 14 Civil War buildings built in Ohio. The cornerstone was laid in 1875. An Opera Hall located on the third floor is now used as a courtroom. Old mortar in-between bricks on the building is being removed and replaced. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052418Monumental.jpg Mike Snow, of Houston, gets a scoop of mortar ready with his trowel before applying it to the joints between bricks on the Monumental Building Thursday, May 24. The Monumental Building was the first of 14 Civil War buildings built in Ohio. The cornerstone was laid in 1875. An Opera Hall located on the third floor is now used as a courtroom. Old mortar in-between bricks on the building is being removed and replaced. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News