One injured in crash

Fort Loramie Rescue workers tend to a man whose motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Sate Route 47 and Hardin-Wapakoneta Road around 2 p.m. Friday, May 25. Careflight was called to pick the man up from Wilson Health. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052618Motorcycle.jpg Fort Loramie Rescue workers tend to a man whose motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Sate Route 47 and Hardin-Wapakoneta Road around 2 p.m. Friday, May 25. Careflight was called to pick the man up from Wilson Health. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News