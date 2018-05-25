One injured in crash

Fort Loramie Rescue workers tend to a man whose motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Sate Route 47 and Hardin-Wapakoneta Road around 2 p.m. Friday, May 25. Careflight was called to pick the man up from Wilson Health. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
