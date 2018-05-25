On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will meet on Tuesday, May 29, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

There will be police award presentations on the Destination Zero Award and the Ohio Association of Chiefs of Police Award.

Council is expected to adopt two ordinances to adopt a supplement to the code of ordinances and to amend portions of a codified ordinance pertaining to the high volume water use program, and to declare an emergency so that it would become effective upon passage of the ordinance.

Council will also be introduced to three ordinances to make supplement appropriations for 2018, to amend a section of the codified ordinances to provide for the name change of field 3 at Custenborder Fields to “Tim Clayton Field” and to amend a section of the codified ordinances regarding Shelby Public Transit System rates.

It is expected for council to adopt three resolutions, and they are:

• To declare Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores Inc.’s application to the liquor control for a TREX liquor permit to be an economic development project;

• To authorize the city manager to enter into an enterprise zone agreement with Cargill Inc.;

• To accept a plat titled “Courtney Replat.”

In addition, council will also hold an executive session to consider the discipline of a public employee, the purchase of property for public purposes and for pending or imminent court action.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Tuesday, May 29, at 6 p.m. in the Veterinary Science Building.

Items on the agenda include a resolution approving a community reinvestment area agreement between the village of Jackson Center and Airstream; accepting donations; approving out-of-state travel expenses and out-of-district learning experiences; adopt textbook recommendations; and approving various personnel items.

West Central Ohio Network Board

SIDNEY — The West Central Ohio Network Board will meet Friday, June 1, at 9 a.m. at the board’s office, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

Cynthian trustee meeting changed

NEWPORT — The date for the Cynthian Township trustee meeting, scheduled for Monday, June 4, has been changed due to a scheduling conflict. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 5, at 8 p.m. at the Township Hall in Newport, Ohio.