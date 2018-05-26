One man injured in ATV accident

One man was injured in ATV accident on Saturday night in Washington Township east of Houston.

Two men were traveling westbound on the side of Stoker Road on four wheelers when one lost control after traveling onto a raised driveway in the 8200 block. The man was ejected from the ATV, which traveled into a nearby field.

The injured driver was transported to Wilson Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Lockington Fire Department, Houston Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident. The Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation.

A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy inspects the ATV that continued running into a field after a man was thrown from it. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052718Flip2.jpg A Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy inspects the ATV that continued running into a field after a man was thrown from it. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News A man who was thrown from his ATV around 10 p.m. Saturday, May 26 on the 8200 block of Stoker Road in Washington TWP east of Houston is carried away by Houston rescue workers and Lockington Firefighters from the scene of the accident. The ATV driven by the man continued on into a field where it was stopped by a man who was driving another ATV with him. The injuries were not life threatening. The Lockington Fire Department responded as well. The man was loaded into a Houston ambulance. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2018/05/web1_SDN052718Flip1.jpg A man who was thrown from his ATV around 10 p.m. Saturday, May 26 on the 8200 block of Stoker Road in Washington TWP east of Houston is carried away by Houston rescue workers and Lockington Firefighters from the scene of the accident. The ATV driven by the man continued on into a field where it was stopped by a man who was driving another ATV with him. The injuries were not life threatening. The Lockington Fire Department responded as well. The man was loaded into a Houston ambulance. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Man was ejected from four wheeler in Washington Township