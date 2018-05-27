Remembering their sacrifice

Navy Vet Joe Everett lowers the U.S. flag to half staff as Army Vet Bob Shoffner, left, and Marine Corp. Vet Josh Roth, all of Sidney, salute the flag during a Memorial Day service at Plattsville Cemetery Sunday, May 27. The guest speaker was retired Navy Commander Keith Putnam, of Conover. Taking part in the ceremony were members of the Sidney American Legion, AMVETS and VFW.

