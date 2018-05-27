35 graduate in Russia’s 81st commencement

Russia graduates are congratulated by spectators during the recessional after Russia’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Lyndon Hoying, bottom, hugs Christina Mendoza during Russia’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Mendoza is a foreign exchange student from Venezuela.

Russia graduates watch a slideshow presentation during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Vanessa Ford stands while the crowd applauds during Russia’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Ford was honored by the school for her commitment to serve in the United States Marine Corps.

Xavier Cordonnier, right, receives an honors diploma from Russia superintendent Steve Rose during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia principal Brian Hogan talks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. It was the last ceremony at Russia for Hogan, who is leaving to take the same position at Waynesfield-Goshen.

Zach Bell, right, is congratulated by Suzanne Groff shortly after receiving the Paul J. Cordonnier scholarship during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Lauren Monnin, right, receives a certificate from Doug Borchers, left, during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium. Monnin received the Douglas and Elizabeth Baseball/Softball Scholarship, which is awarded to a senior baseball or softball player each year.

Russia graduates watch a valedictorian speaker during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.

Russia graduates through their caps in the air at the end of the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium.