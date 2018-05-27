Anna students celebrate their commencement

Ethan Burb, Andrew Brodman, and Zane Briggs do their special handshake one last time as Anna Seniors during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Rachel Shoemaker gives the senior address during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Anna Class of 2018 prepares to turn their tassels during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Carly Becker gives the class address during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Anna Senior Band members, Tiffani Higgins, Patrick Toller, and Alex Rose perform “Disney at the Movies” for the last time as Anna Band members during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Anna Senior Band members play one last time during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

6966 – Superintendent Andrew Bixler welcomes everybody to the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Dallas Poeppelman trys to contain his excitement during the processional at the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Anna Class of 2018 proceeds to their seats in front of a full house during the Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.

Members of the Anna class of 2018 toss their caps after their Anna High School graduation ceremony Sunday, May 27.