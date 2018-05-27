101 receive their diplomas from Versailles

Three roses were placed on a chair before Versailles’ graduation ceremony on Sunday in memory of Zach Kelch, who died in 2017. Kelch would have graduated on Sunday.

Versailles graduates walk to their seats during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles students talk before entering the school’s gymnasium for the graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles’ valedictorians pose for a photograph before the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday. The Valedictorians are, from right to left, Danielle Winner, Anna Gehret, Ellen Peters, George Grow, Kylie Lyons, Dana Rose and Amber Barga.

Versailles superintendent Aaron Moran speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles valedictorian Dana Rose speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles senior class president Noah Waymire speaks during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles graduates stand during the national anthem before the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles graduates AJ Ahrens, left, and Kurtis Rutschilling, right, talk with junior honor guard Zach Griesdorn, center, during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.

Versailles graduates watch a valedictorian speaker during the school’s graduation ceremony on Sunday.