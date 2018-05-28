125 Years

May 28, 1893

The annual banquet of the Sidney High school alumni association was held at the home of J.O. Amos last evening. One hundred and thirty were on hand to greet he Class of ’93. Miss Kate Mumford extended the welcome with Ben McLean making a fitting response.

———

Rev. Heller, of Crown Point, Ind., the new pastor of the German Evangelical Church in this city, arrived last night. He will preach his first sermon tomorrow.

———

The Goggin building at Anna is undergoing rapid repairs, as a banking firm of Southern Ohio will occupy it as soon as completed. We understand it will take the name, “Shelby County Bank.”

100 Years

May 28, 1918

Headed by Lt. William Orbison a flight of planes from Dayton will visit Sidney tomorrow to take part in the patriotic day celebration, honoring the boys who will leave for Camp Taylor and Columbus Barracks, and the War Chest drive which begins next week. Between five and six in the morning, Lt. Orbison will “bomb” Shelby county with War Chest literature.

———

The two quotas from Shelby county, scheduled to leave tomorrow reported at the office of the local board at 3 o’clock this afternoon where they received last minute instructions. The men later marched to the east steps of the court house, where a picture of the group was taken by S.B. Purnell. Both groups will leave over the B. & O. railroad – one of 108 men going to Camp Taylor, and the other of seven men to Columbus Barracks.

75 Years

May 28, 1943

Forty-three Shelby county men left this morning for Fort Hayes, Columbus to take their physical examinations for acceptance by the armed forces. The group was under the direction of Lawrence Lachey, assisted by Ray Snapp. Included in this group were eight volunteers.

———

Five Shelby county people will appear on a coast to coast radio broadcast Sunday evening in a series of interviews with Paul McNutt, chairman of the national war manpower commission. Leaving this afternoon for Washington were: Mayor Sexauer, E.M. Seving, area manpower director; Kenneth Rike, clothier working in a war plant; Mrs. Evelyn Rogers, housewife working in a war plant; and Mrs. Raymond Meyer, of Anna, farm woman working in a war plant.

50 Years

May 28, 1968

Finally biting the dust, the old Steinkemper Hotel on West Court street in Sidney began yielding before the wrecker’s crane this week. The Milligan Construction Co. has been employed by the Standard Oil Co. to demolish the hotel and three other buildings at the corner of Court street and West Avenue. Standard Oil is expected to build a service station on the property which will front on relocated State Route 47.

———

Miss Linda Kerber and Miss Carol Hoying are the 1968 recipients of the scholarship awards given annually by the Sidney Altrusa Club.

Miss Kerber, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. George Kerber of Spruce avenue, is a senior at Holy Angels High School and plans to enter the University of Dayton in the fall to study elementary education.

A senior at Fort Loramie High School, Miss Hoying plans to study physical therapy at the Ohio State University. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert C. Hoying, Fort Loramie.

25 Years

May 28, 1993

Lehman High School senior Greg Schmiesing has been accepted at Franciscan University in Steubenville.

Schmiesing, 17, is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Harold Schmiesing, 9700 Sidney-Freyburg Road. He has not decided on a major yet.

The class salutatorian, Schmiesing was a finalist in the National Merit Scholarship program and is a recipient of the National Science Merit Award, Franciscan University Presidential Scholarship and the Knights of Columbus Scholarship.

He is a member of the National Honor Society chapter and the school cross country and track teams. His other school activities include Science Olympiad, Chemistry Quiz Bowl and the academic tests of engineering aptitude math and science.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

