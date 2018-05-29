A day for remembering

American Legion Post 217 Firing Squad prepare for the 21-gun salute during Memorial Day services Sunday at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.

U.S. Army veteran Woody Joslin was the guest speaker at the Memorial Day service held at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. He was in the Army from 1966 to 1968.

Veterans salute the U.S. flag during Memorial Day services Sunday at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco.