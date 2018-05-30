125 Years

May 30, 1893

The 21st annual commencement of the Sidney High School was held in the Monumental opera house last evening. There were eight young ladies and seven young men in the class, each of whom gave a five-minute oration. They included: Clara Bemis, Anna Bushwaw, Robert Edgar, Cora Flinn, August Gudenkauf, Leigh Haslup, Cliff Wilson, Nannie Humphrey, Grace Joslin, Horace Lilley, Pearl Markland, Ben McLean, Lillian Stafford, Emry Stewart, and Jessie Todd.

———

As soon as the commencement exercises where over last evening, the seniors were taken in charge by the juniors and taken to the home of Miss Bessie Herzstam, where they were entertained at a banquet arranged in their honor. They were joined by a delegation of seniors from Piqua and Troy.

100 Years

May 30, 1918

A monster crowd from all over the county will swell the turnout of every loyal dweller in Sidney. Every band in the county has been secured for the occasion. Factories and stores are making extensive preparations for the parade. Practically all business will be suspended between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

———

A movement is on foot and a meeting will soon be called for the purpose of devising ways and means to deal with such persons as are financially able and who decline to contribute to the War Chest and other government activities. Just what remedy will be devised to deal with such situations cannot now be definitely stated, but will be determined after a conference with government officials.

75 Years

May 30, 1943

Fire of an undetermined origin completely destroyed the Crampton Canneries mushroom plant, just north of the city limits, shortly before 8 o’clock last evening, in a spectacular blaze with an estimated loss of $25,000. The Sidney fire department responded to the call for assistance, but with the nearest fire plug more than 2,300 feet from the blaze, there was little help it could give. The wooden building was 300 feet long, approximately 100 feet wide and nearly two stories high.

———

Mrs. C.D. Lerch was elected president of the Cosmos club for next year, when members met at the country home of Mrs. Herman Enders last evening. Miss Ruth Wyatt was elected secretary and Mrs. Urban Doorley, treasurer.

———

The Navy announced today that U.S. forces backed by waves of bomber and fighter planes have wiped out the three remaining Japanese positions on Attu island in the Aleutians.

50 Years

May 30, 1968

“The educated man has a sense of awe of knowledge that never dries up,” Rev. Gail A. Poynter, Cincinnati, told members of the Class of 1968 at Holy Angels High School on the occasion of the 80th annual commencement Sunday afternoon.

As hundreds of parents, friends and instructors looked on, the 54 members of the class, largest to graduate in the history of the school, were presented their diplomas and singled out for special awards. The class valedictory was presented by Theresa Jones, with Kristina Kolar giving the salutatory.

———

Continued rain in Shelby County today caused County Engineer Carl Roeller and farmers to keep a watchful eye on conditions. Roeller was on the alert for any possible reports of flooding and road closings.

Farmers were beginning to become concerned over the threat of crop damage as some of their fields reached the ponding stage.

25 Years

May 30, 1993

A Sidney native has co-authored a book designed to help people invest their money wisely.

Linda Bryant, daughter of Robert and Margaret McReynolds, 110 Parkwood St., is the co-author of 99 Great Answers to Everyone’s Investment Questions. The other authors of the book, which is published by Career Press, of Hawthorne, N.J., are Diane Pearl and Ellie Williams

The three women are partners in MoneyWise, a St. Louis-based financial planning and education company. They are also adjunct professors at the University of Missouri.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Clinton said today a new pact between Democratic leaders and conservatives on a mechanism for curbing federal spending will put “some discipline” in his budget-cutting tax bill.

With a House vote on the deficit-reduction bill scheduled for today. Clinton said the agreement would “force us every year to make the budget cuts that we say we’re making in this five-year budget.”

“We’ve got to have some discipline in this budget so that if we tell people we’re going to make the cuts, we’ll do it.” He said in a Rose Garden town-hall meeting televised live on CBS.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

