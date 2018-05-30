SIDNEY — June is ready to “bust out” and so are local vacationers.

“It’s that time of the year when people are going to be going on vacation or thinking about going on vacation,” said Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart in his weekly interview. “If you’re traveling by car, you need to give your car a once over before you leave. There’s nothing worse than being stranded somewhere in 100 degree temperatures.”

Lenhart said the vehicle’s engine along with oil levels should be checked out.

“If you’re close to an oil change, go ahead and get it changed,” said Lenhart.

Also on the check-off list is the vehicle’s tires.

“Check the air pressure of all the tires, including the spare tire,” said Lenhart. “Make sure it’s full of air.

“The tire itself will have a air pressure notice on it and that’s the maximum pressure the tire can hold. You need to check the door of your car for information that tells you what your vehicle requires for the correct air pressure,” said Lenhart.

The correct pressure in the tires, he said, will provide better mileage for the vehicle and the car will also handle better.

The tread on the tires should also be checked, said Lenhart.

The vehicle’s transmission and fluid should also be checked.

“Make sure you top off the transmission fluid, oil and brake fluid,” siad Lenhart.

All hoses and belts should be checked for wear and tear, he said.

“If the hoses have bulges, blisters or a weakness in them, they should be changed,” said Lenhart. “Tires and hoses are the two main things that will let a person down.

“If a belt is cracked or torn, that means it’s time to change it,” he said. “Windshield wiper blades should also be checked. Sometimes you think they’re OK, but when it starts raining, you can’t see through the wipers. Also check the windshield wiper fluid.”

Checking the vehicle’s battery is also a safety precaution that Lenhart recommends.

“If the battery is four years old (or older), it might be a good time to have it checked,” said Lenhart. Various businesses, he said, can check the battery for you or you can purchase a battery tester and check it yourself.

Also check for corrosion on the cables attached to the battery, he said.

“If you hear a grinding noise when he use your brakes, you might need new brakes,” said Lenhart.

He also recommends that if your vehicle is worked on by a service station or dealership, that you should take it for a test drive to make sure it’s ready for your vacation.

Now that your vehicle has been OK’d for travel, Lenhart also has a list of items which should be placed in the car.

“You should always have a first aid kit in the vehicle,” said Lenhart. “I also recommend having jumper cables and a flashlight in the vehicle.”

And Lenhart recommends all vacationers have safe travels and have fun on their trip.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

The writer conducts a weekly interview to update readers with news from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 555 Gearhart Road, Sidney.

