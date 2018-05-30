Powderly named SHS principal

SIDNEY — An educator who began his teaching career in Shelby County has returned “home.”

Dr. Brian Powderly, of Miamisburg, was hired Tuesday night by the Sidney City Schools Board of Education to be the next Sidney High School principal. Powderly, who has served for five years as high school principal at Monroe Local Schools in Monroe, Ohio. Prior to that, he was the high school principal at Milton-Union High School for eight years.

Powderly’s first job as a teacher was at Lehman Catholic High School, where he spent three years as a teacher, coach and adviser.

“That was a good launching point for my career,” Powderly said following Tuesday night’s meeting.

The board awarded Powderly a three-year limited 260 day contract at $119,019 a year effective Aug. 1, 2018. He will be paid on a per diem basis from June 1 to July 31, 2018, at a rate of $444.35 per day, up to 10 days as recommended by the superintendent.

“He officially began his duties today (Tuesday),” said Superintendent John Scheu. “He sat in on the interviews for the math teacher candidates.

“I think he will be a good fit at SHS,” said Scheu. “I’m very happy you’ve accepted the position.”

“It’s good to be here,” said Powderly. “It feels nice to go back to where I started teaching.”

He received his Bachelor’s degree from Franciscan University, Master’s degree from Wright State University, and Doctorate from Miami University. Powderly resides in Miamisburg with his wife and two children, who are entering the ninth and seventh grade in the fall.

Powderly graduated from the American High School in Zweibrucken, Germany, as he was a “military kid.” When he graduated from high school, he returned to the United States to attend college.

After receive his teaching degree from Franciscan University, Powderly interviewed for jobs in Cleveland and New York City. His department chair recommended he travel to Shelby County and interview for a job at Lehman.

“Mike Barhorst did my interview,” recalled Powderly. “That led me to starting my teaching here instead of Cleveland or NYC. This was a great place to start.”

Powderly said he was looking for a new challenge for his career when he applied for the SHS position.

“Monroe has the highest test scores they’ve ever had,” said Powderly. “They have the highest ACT scores. I think I’ve gotten them to the place where they need to be.

“I still know people in Sidney. My brother married into a Sidney family. My former assistant principal raced about the school district.,” he said. “Everyone said I should give it a shot.”

And for Powderly, that shot was a bulls-eye for a new job.

“I am excited to join the team at Sidney High School and begin work together! I look forward to meeting faculty, staff, students and the community. I’m eager to make a difference with all in Yellow Jacket country.”

In other business, the board accepted the resignations of Hilary Davis, SHS science/social studies teacher, effective Aug. 1, and Terry Ward, SHS summer school aide, effective May 29. Davis will be working more full-time at the opportunity school, said Scheu.

The board also hired Nicole Colarusso as for summer school instruction. She received a one-year supplemental contract and will be paid $12.59 per hour. Colarusso is an English teacher at the high school. She was hired as a summer school aide to replace Ward, who resigned from the position.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

