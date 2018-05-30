ODOT seeks comments on projects

SIDNEY — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 7 is seeking public comments on a project involving a historic bridge in Shelby County.

The city of Sidney proposes to acquire, rehabilitate and relocate into Tawawa Park an historic Zenas King Bowstring Bridge (SHE-Zenas King Bridge Rehab, PID 106696). The project is necessary to preserve the bridge and provide improved access within the park.

ODOT proposes to replace the existing twin culvert system carrying a vegetated ditch under SR 273 in Richland Township, Logan County (LOG-273-0296, PID 94671 ). The project is necessary to address the deteriorated condition of the existing culvert system.

ODOT proposes to rehabilitate the State Route 716 bridge over Homan Ditch, south of Chickasaw in Mercer County (MER-716-0502, PID 94675 –). The project is necessary to address deterioration of the structure.

Additional information regarding the above project is available at the following link: http://www.dot.state.oh.us/districts/D07/PlanningandEngineering/Pages/Environmental.aspx

Comments may be submitted by contacting the individual below. Issues the public may wish to comment on include, but are not limited to, the effect of the project on local residents, air quality, the local economy, and historic or cultural resources. Comments should be submitted by Friday, July 6, 2018.

Those interested in giving feedback on the above project can submit their comments to Tricia Bishop at 937-497-6721 or via email at Tricia.Bishop@dot.ohio.gov.