May 31, 1893

J.H. Wagner is in receipt of a letter from A.C. Townsend, of St. Louis, informing him that 15 or 20 prominent railroad officials, friends of the late Ben McCullough, will be here tomorrow to participate in Memorial Day ceremonies and assist in unveiling of the McCullough monument. They will leave St. Louis this evening and will reach Sidney from the west in the morning.

———

A party of Italian musicians, on their way to the World’s Fair at Chicago, stopped off here Saturday. They played at several places about town, winning great praise for their excellent music. In the afternoon, Mr. Thedieck employed them to play in his store.

100 Years

May 31, 1918

A flight of 11 planes from Dayton flew over Sidney about noon and then landed at the J.B. Francis farm, just off the Rhodhamel school. The group, which included Major Gilkerson, commander at Wright field, were met by cars and brought to Sidney.

———

Governor Cox arrived in Sidney for the celebration at 9:30 a.m. and spoke from the court house steps. The parade that preceded his speech was undoubtedly the largest and most patriotically decorated ever witnessed in Sidney. Col. W.T. Amos was grand marshal, assisted by Frank M. Hussey, Harry Bennett, Richard Wolfe and James Sharp. Taking part in the observance were two wounded Canadian soldiers, who have been in service since 1915.

75 Years

May 31, 1943

Members of the senior class at Sidney High school presented “Double Exposure” as their class play last evening. Members of the cast, directed by Franklin Shirley, included: Jack Crusey, Bob Bertsch, Mary Kizer, Dick McVay, Judy Kah, Mary Anderson, Bernadine Wiessinger, Kathleen Wachsmuth, Ruth Miller, John Bunker, Sara Bess Loudenback, Mary Bess Joslin, and Maclin Hall.

———

“A strong-man act” by members of the club featured the weekly luncheon meeting of the Sidney Kiwanis club Wednesday. Roy Blackston and Dorsey Nevergall teamed up to present the program of weight-lifting, Blackston “tossing” around the weights, while Nevergall served as master of ceremonies.

50 Years

May 31, 1968

When the Democrat central committee meets next Thursday June 6 to interview candidates for appointment as Shelby county sheriff, it will have four names to consider, Chairman Wilmer Francis announced today.

The four applicants in alphabetical order are Edward Bland, now deputy; Donald Laws, a former deputy and radio newscaster; Robert Smith, Sidney policeman, and Robert Wenrick, a former deputy sheriff.

———

QUINCY – Mrs. Kenneth Short was honored during the morning services at the Methodist Church for her 40 years of service as the organist and pianist.

25 Years

May 31, 1993

Christine Henderson and Margie Wuebker, members of The Sidney Daily News staff, have won national writing awards from the National Federation of Press Women. The awards will be presented in June at the national convention in Kansas City, Mo.

———

WASHINGTON (AP) – Democrats gave President Clinton a badly needed triumph when they muscled his massive deficit reduction tax increase through the House. But the measure faces a much sterner test in the more conservative Senate.

“Tonight, the House said no to gridlock, no to the status quo and no to the special interests,” Clinton said Thursday night, shortly after the House approved the $340 billion mix of tax increases and spending cuts on a 219-213 vote.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

