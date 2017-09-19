Voter registration deadline is Oct. 10

SIDNEY — The deadline to register to vote in the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, is Tuesday, Oct. 10.

In order to vote in November, people must be registered 30 days before the election. The election office will be open on Oct. 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. so people can register to vote.

Anyone who has moved since they last voted and has not done a change of address with the Board of Elections should do so by Oct. 10.

Registration forms are available at:

• Shelby County Board of Elections, 230 E. Court St., Sidney, Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Amos Memorial Library and all branches, during regular business hours.

• One Stop Shop (BMV), 1000 Milligan Court, Sidney, regular business hours.

• Ohio Secretary of State’s website, www.sos.state.oh.us/.

Qualifications to vote in the Nov. 7 General Election are:

• Must be a U.S. citizen.

• Must be 18 years of age by Election day, Nov. 7.

• Must be a resident of Ohio for 30 days prior to the election.

• Must register to vote 30 days prior to the election.