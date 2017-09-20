Feeding the hungry

Moving $2,000 worth of food into people’s cars for transport from Sidney Foodtown Wednesday, Sept. 20 are, left to right, Julie Romaker, Heather Pollard, Nick Fleming, all of Sidney, and Dave Sassenger, of Miamisburg. Fleming is a Sidney Foodtown employee, everyone else pictured is a Sidney Kiwanis member. Sidney Kiwanis annually purchases food from Sidney Foodtown and distributes it to organizations like Agape, the Salvation Army, FISH and the Alpha Center. Pollard organized this years distribution. Sidney Kiwanis increased its usual purchase from $1,200 worth of food to $2,000 because local food distributers said they were running low.

