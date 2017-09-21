Posted on by

Man dies in 3-vehicle crash in Van Wert County

By Sam Shriver - info@limanews.com

First-responders work at the scene of a fatal accident Wednesday on U.S. Route 30 near Van Wert.


Sam Shriver | AIM Media Midwest

VAN WERT — A Minster man is dead after a crash on U.S. Route 30 in Van Wert County.

According to the Van Wert post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, 63-year-old Bert Helsel was driving west on U.S. 30, west of Richey Road, and slowed for traffic ahead of him in the construction zone.

He was struck from behind by a tractor-trailer driven by Vasilevich Dzmitry, 33, of Hallandale, Florida.

The impact then pushed Helsel’s car into the tractor-trailer ahead of him driven by David Knight, 45, of Industry, Pennsylvania.

Helsel was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither truck driver was injured.

The crash remained under investigation late Wednesday.

