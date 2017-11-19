Rain causes river to rise

SIDNEY — The storms which drenched Shelby County Friday and Saturday caused high water conditions throughout the area. Several roads were closed because of high water.

The city of Sidney officials also kept a close eye on the conditions of the Great Miami River throughout the day and overnight. The city recorded 2.58 inches of rainfall Saturday.

The river, reported city Manager Mark Cundiff in an email to council members, reached 11 feet Saturday evening. The city began implementing the river flood action plan. City officials kept an eye on the river levels throughout the night.

At 9:48 p.m. Saturday, the city sent a hyper-reach message to all residents living along the river. The message stated: “Due to excessive rainfall over the last twelve hours, the Great Miami River has risen to a level that is creating a minor flooding event. The Water Treatment Plant personnel, Sidney Fire Department, and the Shelby County Emergency Management Agency are closely monitoring the situation. At this time, you are only being advised of the potential of a flooding event. If the future river conditions would require action, you will be contacted via HyperReach with further instructions.”

At 2 a.m. Sunday, the river’s level was 11.88 feet. At 6 a.m., it had dropped to 11.6 feet.

According to an email from Duane Gaier, parks director, he was contacted by the water treatment plant that the river had “reached the potential of flooding at Custenborder. At 10 p.m. last night (Saturday), parks staff were called in to move equipment to high ground (inside the fence at the water park) and raise small items up in the buildings. A cursory review of Custenborder, Tawawa and Flanagan this morning (Sunday) showed only minor flood with no water reaching the buildings. It appears that the river has peaked and is now receding. We will move equipment back onto the buildings when we are back to work this week.”

AccuWeather.com sent out an email stating the flood warning for Sidney was continuing until Sunday evening. At 2 p.m. Sunday, the river was at 10.5 feet with flood stage at 10 feet. Minor flooding is occurring. The river, said the email, will continue to fall below flood stage by late Sunday afternoon.

Lockington Fire Department was dispatched to South Kuther and Miami River roads Saturday at 10:02 p.m. on a report of a vehicle stuck in the water. The log from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office showed a man was still in the vehicle. No other information was available at press time.

A second water rescue reportedly occurred at 6:26 p.m. Saturday. Deputies, Jackson Center Fire and Anna Rescue was dispatched to the 17000 block of state Route 65 in Jackson Township. No information was available at press time.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, roads where high waters were a concern on Saturday included:

-9:37 p.m.: 10000 block of Schenk Road in Washington Township.

-9:36 p.m.: Hardin Wapakoneta and Wells roads.

-9:14 p.m.: Amsterdam and Wenger roads.

-8:08 p.m.: South Kuther at Miami River roads in Orange Township.

-7:59 p.m.: 6000 block of Houston Road closed between Pample and Patterson Halpin roads in Loramie Township.

-7:17 p.m.: 17000 block of McCloskey School Road in Green Township.

-7:05 p.m.: Blanke and McCartyville roads in Van Buren Township.

-7:01 p.m.: 8000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:57 p.m.: 8000 block of Wells Road in Van Buren Township.

-6:55 p.m.: 16000 block of Meranda Road in Franklin Township.

-6:05 p.m.: 9000 block of Greenville Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-6:01 p.m.: 12000 block of Wells Road in Dinsmore Township.

-5:40 p.m.: 10000 block of Kuther Road.

-5:35 p.m.: 10000 block of Barhorst Road in McLean Township.

-5:33 p.m.: County Road 25A and Sidney Plattsville Road in Orange Township.

-5:21 p.m.: Doorley and Gearhart roads.

-5:08 p.m.: 6000 block of state Route 29 in Perry Township.

-5:07 p.m.: 2000 block of Fair Road in Clinton Township.

-5:05 p.m.: 4000 block of Mason Road in Cynthian Township.

-4:52 p.m.: 5000 block of state Route 29 in Green Township.

-4:46 p.m.: North Kuther and Russell roads.

-4:34 p.m.: 17000 block of DeWeese Road in Perry Township.

-4:32 p.m.: 6000 block of Fessler Buxton Road in Loramie Township.

-4:24 p.m.: railroad crossing at Pasco Montra Road in Perry Township.

-4:24 p.m.: 17000 block of state Route 47 in Salem Township.

-4:24 p.m.: 14000 block of Fort Loramie Swanders Road in Franklin Township.

-4:22 p.m.: 13000 block of Sharp Road in Franklin Township.

-4:19 p.m.: Amsterdam and Staley roads.

-4:11 p.m.: 2000 block of Miller Road in Loramie Township.

-4:11 p.m.: County Line at Miami Conservancy Road in Washington Township.

-3:44 p.m.: Barhorst and Mason roads.

-3:44 p.m.: railroad crossing at East Mason Road.

-3:38 p.m.: Lochard and Sharp roads in Salem Township.

-3:36 p.m.: 7000 block of Fort Recovery Road in Cynthian Township.

-2:50 p.m.: 10000 block of Amsterdam Road in Van Buren Township.

-12:09 p.m.: 14000 block of Wenger Road in Dinsmore Township.

-11:11 a.m.: North Kuther and Russell roads.

-11:09 a.m.: 12000 block of state Route 65 in Salem Township.

-10:49 a.m.: 10000 block of Meranda Road.

-9:59 a.m.: 12000 block of Amsterdam Road in Dinsmore Township.

The storm’s high winds also caused trees to fall into roadways, along with limbs off the standing trees. Trees and limbs were reported down at:

-10:16 p.m.: tree down. 200 block of Miami River Road, tree down over the roadway and another one partially down.

-9:17 p.m.: tree down. Johnston Slagle and Pence roads, tree limbs on the road.

-9:07 p.m.: tree down. 1000 block of County Road 25A, tree down.

-9:03 p.m.: 100 block of Wiles Road in Green Township, tree limb in the roadway.

-2:45 p.m.: tree down. 15000 block of Timberwood Lane in McLean Township.

Water covers parts of a field along Wones Road just south of state Route 274 around 1p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_SDN112017Flooding.jpg Water covers parts of a field along Wones Road just south of state Route 274 around 1p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

High water causes problems on county roads

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

