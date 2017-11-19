Jackson Center celebrates Thanksgiving

Joanna Devine, left to right, 7 months, watches from her mother’s, Julie DeVine, lap as Jackson Center Fellowship of Christian Athletes member Clay Akers, 16, all of Jackson Center, pours her mom a drink at the annual Jackson Center Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Akers is the son of Christy and Dan Akers, of Jackson Center. The dinner, hosted by a variety of local churches, was held at the Jackson Center American Legion Post 493 hall Sunday, Nov. 19. The Jackson Center Mayor Scott Klopfenstein, the Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart and Shelby County Commissioners Julie Ehemann and Tony Bornhorst served food to people who attended.

Cub Scout Troop #90 member Cole Butler, far right, 11, of Jackson Center, son of Jim and Beth Butler, pours lemonade into the cup of Jeff Mann of Sidney, as Don Mann, of Jackson Center, watches. The Mann's were attending the annual Jackson Center Community Thanksgiving Dinner with their friends the Detrick family.