125 Years

November 20, 1892

So far as is known, the only legal obstruction to the erection of swing bridges, such as planned for Miami avenue, relates to their closing. Canal boatmen passing through them are not bound to see them closed, but this duty belongs to the county commissioners. A bridge that becomes defective and fails to swing shut is liable to get those responsible into trouble. However, a bride that will do away with two hills in a level street is an improvement that will gain favor.

———

Between five and six this morning, many persons in Sidney saw the light of a large fire in the southwest. The fire was at Piqua and was in the Cron and Kills new furniture factory. Last spring the firm lost its plant through fire, and had erected three new buildings. Firemen were able to save one of the buildings.

100 Years

November 20, 1917

At the meeting of the board of education last evening, petitions presented for adding territory to the Sidney school district were referred to the city solicitor for investigation. The board also requested the community nurse and representatives of the Nurses’ Association to make regular investigations of school conditions. A sum of $50 was voted toward the nurses’ fund.

———

F.R. Hume has sold the Sidney Carpet Cleaning and Rug Works to George W. Wilson, who, with his son, Carl Wilson, will conduct the business in the future. Mr. Hume, who has a position in Detroit, Mich., will move his family there in the near future.

———

T.M. Larmore, captain of police for the Big Four railroad, issued a statement today to the effect that the parties who are guilty of taking coal from the Big Four Railroad Co. and whose names are in the possession of Prosecutor D.F. Mills are to report to the latter’s office by Nov. 27 and settle for same.

———

L.G. Croft is offering his laundry plant for sale. He will sell the building and plant together, or the building alone.

75 Years

November 20, 1942

Master farmers of Shelby county were named at the annual Kiwanis Farmers Night held last evening. Awards went to William B. Eilerman, of Turtle Creek township, in the owner class, and Floyd Higgins, Orange township, in the renter class. This was the third year the Kiwanis club has sponsored the program. O.W. Hanock was chairman, assisted by Harold Linker, questionnaires, and Clyde Mechling, judges.

———

Six pledges were guests of honor when members of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority held their annual pledge banquet last evening at the Piqua country club. Included in the group were: Misses Jane Deam, Dorothy Binkley, Barbara Lonsbury, Helen Klecker, Mrs. Harold Brown and Mrs. Harold McGee.

50 Years

November 20, 1967

Sometimes when men are swept off their feet by women, they make foolish statements. Such a man is Victor Frump, formerly of Kettering, who is chief engineer of the Pique Engineering Co. When he married his wife, Juanita, he said, “Someday I’ll buy you a castle.” She never forgot and a year ago they purchased Sidney’s old Loughlin castle, built in the late 1800’s and named “Bonyconnellan.” The castle is located on North Walnut avenue overlooking downtown Sidney. It has 23 rooms, four baths, and towers. At present, Mr. and Mrs. Frump are occupying the lower floor. The upper floors are rented as apartments and sleeping rooms.

———

NEW BREMEN – Fire of undetermined origin destroyed the east wall of the old Thompson House here Sunday night. The house is located on the west bank of the Miami-Erie canal, south of the lock. It is historic in that it was once used as an overnight passenger stop for canal boats. Plans for restoration of the lock area do not include restoration of the house, village councilmen said.

———

Curtis Gruebmeyer, a spokesman for the Miami Valley Investment Co., announced today that the company has purchased the Anna Farmers Exchange for $3,500.

25 Years

November 20, 1992

88-year-old Perry Bayley is the best storyteller around. He enjoys sharing his recollections from his youth concerning turn-of-the-century Sidney. “There were disputes in those days, and they were generally settled by fights in the alley.” Bayley recalled his father typically set up a wooden boxing ring in his hardware store where Bunny’s Pharmacy is now located. “My father invited them into the store to fight so he could watch it.”

———

Honda of America celebrated an important anniversary. It has been a decade since the first car rolled off the assembly line in Marysville. An anniversary party was held on Nov. 1. Honda is now the fourth-largest car manufacturing company in the country. Its top model, the Accord, is the number one best-selling vehicle in the country. There were many ten years ago who thought the American consumer would never support a Japanese product.

http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-7.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org