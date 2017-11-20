Three were arrested following drug bust

SIDNEY — Three people were arrested, Monday, after a narcotics search warrant was executed.

On Nov. 20, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Bryan Simms, 50, 616 Lynn St., and Daniel Boyd, 33, 67080 N. River Road, were charged drug trafficking, a fifth-degree felony; and Danielle Lyons, 27, at large, was charged with a probation violation after investigators and officers from Sidney and Piqua Police Departments executed a narcotics search warrant at 616 Lynn St.

Recovered during the search were spice, syringe and drug paraphernalia.

All three are incarcerated at the Shelby County Jail.

According to the press release from the Sidney Police Department, the warrant execution is a continuing effort by the police department to combat drug abuse and drug trafficking in Sidney. Information resulting in the warrant was derived in part from concerned citizens.

Citizens are asked to report any drug activity information to the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-8777 or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477 (TIPS).

Lyons http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_Lyons-1.jpg Lyons Boyd http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_Boyd-1.jpg Boyd Simms http://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2017/11/web1_Brian-Sims.jpeg Simms