Board certifies Nov. 7 election results

SIDNEY — The Nov. 7 General Election results were certified Monday by the Shelby County Board of Elections. The board also approved absentee and provisional ballots from the election.

Director Dawn Billing told the board that five absentee ballots should be accepted because they were returned without a post stamp. The ballots, she said, were received on time and within the 10 days allotted by the state. Friday, Nov. 17, was the last day absentee ballots could be received in the mail.

Seven ballots, she said, should be rejected because a key component was missing from the ballot. Four were returned without a stub, three were returned late and two were returned to the board of elections because the address wasn’t valid.

There were 105 provisional ballots cast on Election Day, said Billing. Ninety-five were accepted, which included remaking one ballot. Ten ballots, she said, should be rejected.

Of the 10 rejected, six of the voters were not registered anywhere in the state of Ohio; two ballots were incomplete with information left off the envelope; and two people voted at the wrong precinct and wrong location.

With the addition of the absentee and provisional ballots, the total number of county residents who voted was 9,341 or 32.57 percent of the registered voters. A total of 1,314 people cast absentee ballots while 95 voted by provisional ballots.

None of the contested races were within one-half of 1 percent, which would have resulted in an automatic recount of the results.

The board also reviewed the budget which had been presented to the Shelby County Commissioners for 2018. Chairman Chris Gibbs said they presented a $315,791.04 budget. This amount is up $282,675 from last year, he said.

In 2017, there was only one election taken out of the budget as the May and August elections were needed. In 2018, there will be a May primary along with the November General Election. Most of the increase in the budget deals with the expenses for poll workers.

“The commissioners were satisfied with our reasoning and request,” said Gibbs.

In other business, the board:

• Approved the purchase of a new computer in the deputy’s office. The cost will not exceed $1,200. The current computer is not compatible with current needs and an upgrade in computer is needed.

• Learned they won’t be replacing any of the M100’s until they learn what is going to happen at the state level with funds which would be used for equipment replacement.

• After an executive session, approved the Low Voltage quote to upgrade and install security measures for the office building and staff. The cost will not exceed $6,000.

• Approved bills which have been filed for audit.

• Was reminded the board office will be closed Friday, Nov. 24.

The board’s next meeting is planned for Dec. 18 at 7:30 a.m.

By Melanie Speicher mspeicher@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4822.

