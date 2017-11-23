YMCA’s Match Day funds will update childcare security measures

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Operation Rebirth, Right to Life of Shelby County, S&H Products, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County United Way, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

The local foundation administers $32 million in more than 160 charitable funds. Participating organizations were selected because of having a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the foundation. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be received by November 28 and made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County, with the preferred participating charity noted on the memo line.

Match Day celebrates the 65th anniversary of the Community Foundation of Shelby County. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Community Foundation is offering a total of $65,000 to thirteen local charities that can each receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $5,000.

SIDNEY — Many parents work and rely on the YMCA Child Development Center for daycare of their infants to kids up to age 12. Parents express concern about how safe their child is when not in their own care. A recent national study finds 50 percent of parents fear their children might be abducted and that worry was cited more often than fears about car accidents, sports injuries, or drug addiction.

“It’s on the top of our minds, too,” said Ed Thomas, executive director of the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. “Safety for our children and our teachers, as well as peace of mind for our parents remains our primary concern. That is why we are committed even more to improving and modernizing our security systems to be as secure and effective as they can be. The Community Foundation’s Match Day is going to help us with this crucial need.”

The Y Child Development Center welcomes children weekdays from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. It offers a wide variety of age and developmentally appropriate activities designed to encourage social, emotional, physical and intellectual growth in each child. Opportunities to create, explore, discover and try new ideas take place in a safe, healthy environment. It has earned a three-star rating with Step Up to Quality, a quality rating and improvement system administered by the Ohio Department of Education and the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“This is an incredible opportunity for us to update and upgrade our Child Development Center entryway, security cameras and more importantly to ensure parents have the kind of peace of mind they are looking for,” said Thomas. “We are truly appreciative of anyone who will help us with this expensive, but necessary project by making a Match Day gift to benefit the Y. Their support, concern and thoughtfulness is making the Y a safer place for all.”

To contribute to the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/YMCA noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com or at the Y. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA Child Development Center provides a fun and safe environment to learn while parents are at work. Courtesy photo

Staff report