Russia BOE hires six

RUSSIA — Russia Local School Board of Education met Wednesday, Nov. 16, and six employees were approved for hire.

The approved employees included John Carman as a substitute teacher at a rate of $90 per day for the 2017-2018 school year on an as-needed basis; Ola Schafer as a long-term substitute teacher for Cierra York’s maternity leave during the 2017-2018 school year; Janel Slonkosky as a site coordinator on an as-needed basis for the 2017-2018 school year; and Doris Goubeaux, Carrie Heuing and Rodney Counts as post-basketball game custodians at a rate of $20 per hour for the 2017-2018 school year on an as-needed basis.

The board also approved Dan Schafer, Brad Heaton, Mark Travis and Shae Goubeaux as volunteer coaches for the indoor track season for the 2017-2018 school year.

Several motions were passed during the meeting, as well. These included the approval of a contract with Jefferson Health Plan to provide health insurance to the Shelby County Consortium through Self-Funded Plans Inc. beginning Jan. 1, 2018; NEOLA policies as submitted at the October board of education meeting; an overnight field trip for eighth-grade students to Washington, D.C., from Oct. 16 through Oct. 20, 2018; a resolution of support for Ohio Senate Bill 216; a resolution of support for Rhodes State University in reducing the College Credit Plus tuition rate to $20 per hour for the 2018-2019 school year; a contract with Heitkamp Electric for $6,439 for the purchase and installation of bus radios; and the Russia Local School’s revised gifted policy as required by Ohio Revised Code.

In other news, Superintendent Steve Rose informed the board of a sound system upgrade in the CCN gymnasium. This upgrade should be completed by the start of basketball season.

Rose also updated the board on bus bids through the Southwestern Ohio EPC. A new bus is budgeted for this fiscal year and is scheduled to be purchased in the next few months.

By Aimee Hancock

Reach the writer at 937-538-4825.

