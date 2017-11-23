WSU tops for military students

DAYTON — Wright State University has been ranked among the nation’s best schools for veteran, active-duty and military dependent students.

The Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 list ranks Wright State No. 80 out of 218 schools that made the list. More than 600 schools submitted a 150-question survey to be considered.

Wright State received a better ranking than schools such as the University of North Carolina, the University of Oklahoma and The Ohio State University.

“Only the best made the cut,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “For the past eight years, we’ve seen colleges and universities consistently increasing their resources, revising their policies and improving their academic outcomes for military and veteran students. The Military Times Best: Colleges rankings showcase the very best of these efforts.”

The Military Times based the rankings on survey responses and also used data from the federal Education, Defense and Veterans Affairs departments to determine how schools stacked up across five categories: university culture, academic quality and outcomes, policies, student support, and cost and financial aid.

The Military Times noted that Wright State has 760 military-connected students and does a good job with retaining them. It also noted that the university has a veterans center and gave it four stars on GI Bill Gap coverage.

Wright State has long been recognized as a welcoming campus for veterans and other military-connected students. The university offers an array of resources to help those students transition to campus.

In fall 2014, Wright State opened a new Veteran and Military Center (VMC), a 4,500-square-foot area designed to provide a welcoming space on campus for veteran and military students. The VMC is designed to efficiently provide support services for veteran and military students and provide a space where they can relax and study together. It is considered a model for processing GI Bill benefits.

Wright State awards education credits for military training and experience and offers courses designed to appeal to veteran and military students. The university also delivers high-quality career counseling and helps veterans connect with other students through campus events, student clubs and the VMC.

The university’s Graduate School offers scholarships for Ohio National Guardsmen and military personnel and civilian workers at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base who want to pursue graduate degrees. The College of Nursing and Health offers a Veterans Bachelor of Science in Nursing for veterans and members of the Air Force, Army and Navy.

For the full Military Times Best: Colleges 2018 rankings, go to https://www.militarytimes.com/education-transition/rankings/2017/11/20/218-schools-make-military-times-best-colleges-2018-rankings/.

The Veteran and Military Center offers veteran and military students at Wright State a space where they can relax and study together.