125 Years

November 24, 1892

Unless considerable money is spent in dredging the canal it is but a question of time until boats cannot find passage. A boat with half a load sometimes spends a day getting through town, if it is going upstream, the numerous sand bars holding it. The water is low for this time of year, it being less than three feet deep in some places, but dredging has not kept pace with the gradual filling from hillsides, and the stream, never ornamental, is becoming useless.

———

The brick masons on the Robertson’s building say it will take seven days of good weather and rapid work to complete the structure.

———

A Thanksgiving gem that makes eyes and mouths water is showing itself in Shine’s cigar store. It is a dressed turkey which weighs 25 pounds.

100 Years

November 24, 1917

The Sidney Production Co., which was formerly engaged in the manufacture of war materials, has leased the building on North Ohio avenue, formerly occupied by the Dunson-Gearhart Wholesale Grocery Co. and will move into it at once. The company has been awarded a large government contract for shells. The company formerly operated in the plant of the Sidney Steel Scraper Co. and the moving of machinery from that location to the new facilities will start at once.

———

W.A. Looker, of Botkins, former county surveyor, has accepted a position as engineer with the government and has gone to Jacksonville, Fla., where he has been assigned.

———

Leo Crusey, Robert Roth, and Frank Shea, all of Sidney, are members of the basketball team of Battery A., 324th F.A. from Camp Sherman that will play the Y.M.C.A. team of Piqua in that city tonight. Shea and Crusey will play as guards, and Roth as a forward.

75 Years

November 24, 1942

Sidney’s first test mobilization of the civilian defense corps will be held tomorrow evening in connection with another test of the air raid warning system. The alarm, which will be sounded sometime after 7 o’clock, will mobilize more than 300 members of the defense corps. Commander Hemmert emphasized that this is not a blackout and urged cooperation by the public in the test alert.

———

Formal opening or her new tea room at 134 North Main avenue on Thursday, was announced today by Mrs. G.A. Hatfield. A turkey dinner will be served that evening from 5 to 7 p.m. Beginning Friday.

———

Three Sidney High school players were on the All-Miami Valley football team named today. They are: Richard Flanagan, fullback; Al Mutchler, end, and Urban Freisthler, guard. Collins and Meeker, of Sidney, were named on the second team.

50 Years

November 24, 1967

David Close, John Mitchell and Gene McFarland attained the rank of Eagle Scout as members of Explorer Post 188 sponsored by the Sidney First Methodist Church. Lester McFarlan, District Scout executive, conducted the installation ceremony, assisted by Marvin Close, Dale Wooddell, Roger Wooddell, David Fogt and Harry Meyer. Awards were pinned on by the parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Mitchell, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew Close and Mr. and Mrs. Lester McFarland. Earning the Eagle award requires approximately two years.

———

A brief ceremony at 6:30 this evening will mark the formal turning on of the new exterior lighting of the Shelby county courthouse. With the Shelby county commissioners participating, this ceremony will take place at the north steps of the courthouse, and will also include turning on of the Christmas lights in the central business area. Musical numbers by the county chorus will be included in the program, with local ministers participating.

———

Installation of officers was a highlight of the meeting when members of the Gold Star Mothers met recently in the home of Mrs. Nina Chrisman. Leading the membership for the coming year will be Mrs. Ivan Apple, president; Mrs. Thomas Fair, first vice president; Mrs. William Mott, secretary; Mrs. A.C. Neer, Sr., assistant secretary; Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson, treasurer; Mrs. Ferris Elliott, chaplain; Mrs. Nina Chrisman, flag bearer; Mrs. Callie Goshorn, banner bearer; Mrs. Freida Valentine, historian.

25 Years

November 24, 1992

Copeland achieved a significant milestone recently. It celebrated five years since the opening of the Copeland Scroll plant. Randy Rose, plant manager, spoke at the five-year anniversary party Copeland management personnel held for the employees. “It was just five years ago. We began with 80 employees. Now we have 800 people working here.” Mr. Rose noted the Scroll compressor has received numerous national awards, including an award from Popular Science magazine for the “Best of What’s New” in science and industry. Just a few Scroll compressors were made the first year. Now, five years later, over 1,000,000 will have been manufactured in the facility in 1992 alone.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

