United Way begins student organization

Participating organizations are Alpha Community Center, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County, Compassionate Care of Shelby County, Operation Rebirth, Right to Life of Shelby County, S&H Products, Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County, Shelby County Arc, Shelby County Historical Society, Shelby County United Way, Sidney First United Methodist Church, Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and Wilma Valentine Childcare.

The local foundation administers $32 million in more than 160 charitable funds. Participating organizations were selected because of having a 501(c)(3) tax status and an organization fund within the foundation. Gifts received will not be placed into an organization’s fund, but instead returned to the organization and put to work in the community.

Gifts must be received by November 28 and made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County, with the preferred participating charity noted on the memo line.

Match Day celebrates the 65th anniversary of the Community Foundation of Shelby County. On Tuesday, Nov. 28, the Community Foundation is offering a total of $65,000 to thirteen local charities that can each receive a dollar-for-dollar match up to $5,000.

SIDNEY — Match Day is helping the Shelby County United Way launch its Student United Way initiative in Shelby County. Twenty local junior and senior students representing each high school in the county will participate.

“Students will attend monthly sessions learning about the Shelby County United Way, funded programs, and issues facing residents in Shelby County,” said Scott Barr, executive director. “The Board of Directors are excited to learn from the students what is impacting youth today and include their voice in the dialogue.”

The students will be allotted a $5,000 allocation budget where they will review and award $500 to $1,000 grants for youth programming based on their determined focus areas. The Community Foundation’s Match Day funds will help support the youth allocation budget.

“We are excited to have these students involved and learn from their experiences and perspectives,” said Barr. “They are the leaders of today, and tomorrow, and their voice will be critical to have.”

Students participating during the inaugural year are Anna High School students Claire Bensman and Carly Becker, Botkins students Grace Homan and Page Lane, Christian Academy students Alexandria Baughman and Michael Toal, Fairlawn students Skylar Jones and Tyler Kelch, Fort Loramie students Riley Middendorf and Heather Eilerman, Houston students Ailia DeWitt and Angelina DeLullo, Jackson Center students T.J. Esser and Riley Jackson, Lehman Catholic students Grace Olding and Kameron Lee, Russia students Daniel Kerns and Lauren Monnin, and Sidney students Josiah Hudgins and Emily Jones.

“We realize that many of these teens have school, clubs, sports and work activities on their plates, but they are also the students who see a lot of what is going on, because of their high levels of involvement,” added Barr. “Match Day gifts are going to provide the resources they need to make an impact in our county’s most critical areas effecting youth.”

To support the Shelby County United Way on Match Day, gifts must be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with: Match/United Way noted on the memo or in an accompanying note or form. Details and forms are available at the Community Foundation website at www.commfoun.com or at the Shelby County United Way office. Gifts must be received on or before Nov. 28 to be eligible for up to $5,000 in matching money.

High school juniors and seniors from throughout the county meet as part of the Student United Way initiative.

