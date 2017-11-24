… a pie man going to the fair …

Heather Bensman, left to right, of Anna, is presented with her three pre-ordered The Spot pies by Madisyn Allen, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Brandy and Jason Allen, as Keaton Eilert and Myracle Blosser, all of Sidney, mark the pies off their list and take payment. The annual The Spot pie sale was held at the Shelby County Fairgrounds Wednesday, Nov. 22, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Madisyn Allen, 16, of Sidney, daughter of Brandy and Jason Allen, takes three pies, previously ordered from the Spot, to a front desk where Heather Bensman, of Anna, was waiting to buy them, in the blue building at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, Wed. Nov. 22. The Spot delivered 991 pre-ordered pies to the fairgrounds for pick-up just in time for Thanksgiving.