Helping the children

POWER members, clockwise, POWER Chair Connie Barhorst, POWER Associate Amy West, Power members Susan Molon and Jennie Rogers, decorate a tree with Salvation Arm Lt. Chastity Hansen, all of Sidney, with Salvation Army Angel Tree donation cards Tuesday, Nov. 21. The POWER representatives came to the Sidney Salvation Army to donate $1,000 to the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Salvation Arm Lt. Chastity Hansen met with the POWER members to recieve the donation. POWER is a United Way Women's initiative group. POWER has helped fund the Angel Tree program fo the past 3 years. The Angel Tree program provides new clothing to children in need. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News