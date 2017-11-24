Teen killed in hit-skip accident

Counselors will be available at Anna High School, Sunday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday morning, to meet with students who wish to talk with them.

ANNA — A nondenominational prayer service to support the family of Skylar Ludington will be today, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville.

SPRINGBORO — An Anna High School senior was killed in a hit-and-run accident near here, Thursday, Nov. 23.

According to the Lebanon post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Skyler P. Ludington, 18, of Botkins, was struck by a 2015 Ford F-150 pick-up truck as he was walking along West Lytle-Five Points Road in Clearcreek Township in Warren County at about 10:40 p.m.

The driver did not stop.

“He had a vehicle that had Ford Sync Connect, and it automatically called 911,” said Dispatcher Mark Olson, Friday. “He said that he had struck a deer and then quickly hung up.”

When troopers went to the scene to find the deer, they found Ludington’s body, instead. He had died at the scene.

The patrol tracked down the driver and found Robert C. Pietrantonio, 55, and his truck at his residence in Dayton.

A release from the patrol post said the accident happened near the intersection of Bunnell Hill Road. Ludington was headed west, as was Pietrantonio.

“There are no sidewalks in that area,” Olson told the Sidney Daily News. The incident report did not state whether Ludington was walking on the roadway or along it.

“There is such a narrow shoulder right there,” Olson said. The incident report also did not list information about potential witnesses to the crash.

“The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol is considered a factor in the crash,” the release said. “The Warren County Coroner’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Clearcreek Township Police and Fire departments all assisted with the crash scene and locating the hit-skip vehicle.”

By Patricia Ann Speelman pspeelman@sidneydailynews.com

Prayers, counseling planned ANNA — A nondenominational prayer service to support the family of Skylar Ludington will be today, Nov. 25, at 10 a.m., in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville. Ludington was killed Thursday in a hit-and-run accident near Springboro. Counselors will be available at Anna High School, Sunday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 4 p.m., and Monday morning, to meet with students who wish to talk with them.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at 937-538-4824.