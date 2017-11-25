125 Years

November 25, 1892

Should tomorrow afternoon prove fair – or not the inclement Klute’s band will give a concert on the square about 2 o’clock. In this connection it is proper to state that the band has determined to give a series of concerts – five in number – during the winter, assisted by some of our best singers. The admission has been placed at $1 for a season ticket or 25 cents for a single admission. The money will be used to purchase new uniforms for the band.

———

The rock-ribbed stronghold of Democracy, McLean township, held their jollification last night. Every arrangement was perfected to have 200 torches in the procession to be headed by the New Bremen and Minster bands. The rain poured in the afternoon to such an extent, however, that the parade was declared off. The evening meeting was moved into Quatman’s hall and was presided over by Dr. Costolo. Pictures of Cleveland and Stevenson were particularly conspicuous.

100 Years

November 25, 1917

Under regulations of the recent proclamation issued by President Wilson, Sidney bakers will standardize their breadmaking. Practically every baker in the city will be affected as none of them carries on a small enough business to be excluded from the license plan. Effective Dec. 10, the “war bread” loaf will contain 50 per cent less sugar; 65 per cent less lard, will contain only skimmed milk, and the price is not expected to exceed .07½ to .08 cents per pound.

———

With fair weather predicted it is confidently expended that a large and enthusiastic crowd will great the large squad of solders from Camp Sherman, who will accompany the 324th Battery football team to this city for the football game tomorrow afternoon at Lakeside park. Three Shelby county men are members of the football team and are expected to see action. They are: Bland, Eshman, and Minniear.

75 Years

November 25, 1942

At the regular meeting of city council last night, the matter of issuing bonds in the amount of approximately $30,000 for extension of West Poplar street to Wilson Memorial hospital, as suggested by Mayor Sexauer, was referred to the street and alley committees.

———

The Monarch Machine Tool Co. has been awarded the Army-Navy “E” flag with two stars, showing 18 months of record-breaking production, according to word received by officials of the firm from Real Admiral John Downes, commandant of the Ninth Naval district, Great Lakes, Ill. Monarch received the first Navy “E” pennant in Ohio last November.

———

Sale of War Bonds and Stamps at booths in downtown stores exceeded $19,000 in the period from Oct. 21 to Nov. 20, according to the report made today by Mrs. G.A. Hatfield, chairman of the project for the City Federation of Women’s clubs.

———

E.H. Katterheinrich of New Knoxville, was among the list of Ohio postmasters this week by President Roosevelt.

50 Years

November 25, 1967

Kay Fogt, Botkins High School senior, has been chosen “Teenager of the Month” for November by the Sidney Optimist club, and was presented a plaque at the club’s last meeting. Daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald Fogt, R.R. 1, Botkins, Kay is an honor student with a grade average of 3.87 this year, and is a member of the National Honor Society for the second time.

———

Recount Friday of votes cast for offices in Salem and Cynthian townships produced one official winner and left the other race a tie, subject to further procedure such as the flip of a coin. The tie resulted in Salem township where Harvey Yinger gained one vote and is now tied with Robert Burk for clerk with 149 votes apiece. In Cynthian township, Maurice Quinter, who had asked the recount in both East and West precincts lost two votes and his opponent Charles Curl gained four. Including his earlier lead of two votes, this gave Curl a final total of 186 votes to 178 for Quinter – a majority of eight. Conducting the recount were the four election board members, Chairman A. Foster Moon, Robert Oldham, Carl Lehman and Clyde Millhoff; Mrs. Jeanice Bernard, director of elections, and Fred Kaser, deputy director.

———

Fairlawn’s Jets recorded a 67-53 win over West Liberty Salem Friday night on the Jets’ court. Terry Middleton was the top shooter for Fairlawn marking 11 field goals with 23 points, while Don Helmlinger chalked 14 points, and Jim Middleton counted 13.

25 Years

November 25, 1992

Local resident Perry Bayley gave an interview to Glen Daniel of the Sidney Daily News. A part of what he discussed was his love for boxing. Through the years, Bayley has had the opportunity to meet such legendary boxers as Jack Dempsey and Joe Louis. He also clearly remembers Luther McCarty. McCarty was a local boy who attained fame in the boxing ring. He held the World Heavyweight Boxing Championship title until he was struck and killed in a boxing match which took place in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

