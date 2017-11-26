Fire destroys barn

PIQUA — A barn was destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning on East Statler Road.

The call reporting the fire came in at approximately 2 a.m. on the 1200 block of East Statler Road. The approximate 60-foot by 100-foot barn, which had multiple vehicles inside and operated as a detached garage, was fully engulfed when the Piqua Fire Department arrived.

“There were six people that were in the home,” Captain Paul Brown of the Piqua Fire Department said.

Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office were able to evacuate and rescue the people from the home by the time the fire department arrived, Brown explained. The exterior of the house also suffered some damage from the fire.

The Piqua Fire Department and mutual aid calls with neighboring agencies created a water shuttle to keep providing water to the location until the fire was extinguished.

The barn structure was a total loss, along with a number of vehicles and property within the structure. The total estimated loss was valued at between $150,000-$200,000.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

“It’s still under investigation,” Brown said.

