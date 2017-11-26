Carter wins ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A former Sidney resident was the recipient of a “Lifetime Achievement Award” from Coleman Heating and Air Conditioning.

Ron Carter, of Knoxville, Tenn., received the award during the Johnson Controls during the national sales meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. Coleman Heating and Air Conditioning is a division of Johnson Controls. He is currently the vice president of sales with RFC Company, doing business as Johnstone Supply in Knoxville, Tennessee.

During the presentation in Scottsdale, Timothy Brusseau, director of strategic accounts for Johnson Controls, said, “Our next award winner grew up in Ohio, attended Wright State University. He started his career over 40 years ago and has held positions of national account manager, general sales manager, vice president of sales.He has worked for great companies such as Copeland, AO Smith. Watsco, Carrier and Johnstone Supply.

“There’s an old proverb that says, ‘If you wish to know what a man is, place him in authority.’ Well, as he has risen from one level to the next, we’ve seen exactly what he is. He is a superb sales and business manager. And he is an enthusiastic, confident leader who understands the dynamics of a tightly competitive industry – and knows how to be successful in it,” he said.

A graduate of Anna High School and Wright State University, Carter began his professional careering as an engineering co-op student at Copeland in 1968. He worked for Copeland for 26 years with primary career positions of manager of technical services, international marketing manager – Eastern Zone, district sales manager and O.E.M. national account manager.

He has also been the vice president of sales at Jackson Tube Service in Piqua; manager HVAC Market, York UPG business manager, general sales manager HVAC/R and commercial industrial distribution services at A.O.Smith in Tipp City; sales and marketing manager at Tropic Supply in Miami, Florida; and director of sales, and vice president of sales at Gemaire Group (a division of Watsco) in Miami, Florida.

He and his wife, Beverly, resident in Knoxville. They have two children, Jason Carter, of Marysville, Ohio, and Kristina Waugh, of Clarksville, Tennessee. His brother, Rick Carter, and sister, Linda Cartwright, live in Sidney.

